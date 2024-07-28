Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,653,200 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the June 30th total of 5,106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 634.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.5 %

KKPNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.