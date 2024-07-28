Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 65,193 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $67,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CI traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

