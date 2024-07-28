Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 1,323,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

