Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 394.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,427 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,497. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
