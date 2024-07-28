Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,481. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.