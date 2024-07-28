Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,661,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,253,000 after buying an additional 493,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,056,000 after buying an additional 164,686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,659,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 865,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,758. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

