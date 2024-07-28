Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,423 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Squarespace worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,492,556.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,102 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,630. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SQSP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

View Our Latest Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP remained flat at $43.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 792,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -878.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $44.29.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.