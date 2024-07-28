Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $121.39 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 551,203 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Masco worth $121,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $77.45. 3,007,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

