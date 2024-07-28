Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,885 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Commerce Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $13.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.66. 509,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.62 and its 200-day moving average is $381.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.