Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 15,995 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $32,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $24.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $787.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $809.47 and a 200-day moving average of $716.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.24.

Read Our Latest Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.