Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 773,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NetApp by 26.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.15. 1,194,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP

