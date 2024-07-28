Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,949 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IJR traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,295. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $118.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

