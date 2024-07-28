Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after buying an additional 2,529,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,612. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

