Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,516 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $32,601,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $28,646,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.61. 979,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,367. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $77.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.