LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LMAT. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.57.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.5 %

LMAT opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $177,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.