LEMONCHAIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $631.51 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 23% higher against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $51,046.26 and $631.51 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

