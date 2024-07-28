Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LTH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after buying an additional 78,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after buying an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 1,224,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

