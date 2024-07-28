Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.66

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.72. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 234,442 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 25,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,526.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,747 shares of company stock worth $333,089 in the last ninety days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

