Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $823.47

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 823.47 ($10.65) and traded as low as GBX 803.90 ($10.40). Lindsell Train Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 813 ($10.51), with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.63 million, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 823.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 820.45.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 5,150 ($66.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56,284.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £823.60 ($1,065.18) per share, with a total value of £41,180 ($53,259.18). 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

