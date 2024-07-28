LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.22% of LKQ worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

