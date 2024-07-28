LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

LKQ Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LKQ traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 3,687,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,164. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

