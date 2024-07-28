Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.62). 28,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 117,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGRS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 370 ($4.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Loungers Stock Up 1.4 %

About Loungers

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.29. The company has a market capitalization of £290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

