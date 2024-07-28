LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,287,000.

Saia Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of Saia stock traded down $92.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.43. 2,672,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.69. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.18.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

