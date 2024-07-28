LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,287,000.
Saia Stock Down 18.9 %
Shares of Saia stock traded down $92.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.43. 2,672,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.69. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.18.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
