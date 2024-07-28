LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. LRI Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,843. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.