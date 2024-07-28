LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,349.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

CRI stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

