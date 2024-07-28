LRI Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.1 %

MMI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marcus & Millichap

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,619.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,619.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at $197,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $658,511. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.