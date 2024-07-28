LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 212 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.97. 2,158,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

