LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,740 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $59.76. 1,067,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,162. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

