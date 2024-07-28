LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 437 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.79. The stock had a trading volume of 633,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $181.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

