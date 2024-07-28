LRI Investments LLC Invests $156,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $129.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

