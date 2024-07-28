LRI Investments LLC Invests $39,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Baxter International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Baxter International by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after acquiring an additional 373,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Baxter International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Baxter International by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

