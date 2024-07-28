LRI Investments LLC Invests $46,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 532.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 268,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,620. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.