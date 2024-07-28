LRI Investments LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $209,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 136,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 58,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

