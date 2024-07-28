LRI Investments LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of LHX traded down $13.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.41. 2,302,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.