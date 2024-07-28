LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %

NVS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 858,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $112.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.