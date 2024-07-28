LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Xylem
In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Xylem Price Performance
Shares of XYL stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,871. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.40.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.
Xylem Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
