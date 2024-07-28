LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

