LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,992 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,913. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

