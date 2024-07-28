LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 734 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,844 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,735 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.89. 2,174,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,599. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.19 and its 200 day moving average is $223.92. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $253.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

