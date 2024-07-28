LRI Investments LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.49. 882,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.30.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

