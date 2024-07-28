Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,483,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,194. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

