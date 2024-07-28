Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 149,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %
ROIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,108. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
