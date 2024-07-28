Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $4,587,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Globant by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. The company had a trading volume of 625,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,173. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

