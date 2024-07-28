Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Phillips 66
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Price Performance
PSX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $142.21. 1,813,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
