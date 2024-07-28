Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 10,873 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.66. The stock had a trading volume of 562,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

