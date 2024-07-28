MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MMYT stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

