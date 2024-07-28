Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

Shares of MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Mandom has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.00.

Get Mandom alerts:

About Mandom

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.