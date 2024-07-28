Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mandom Stock Performance
Shares of MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Mandom has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.00.
About Mandom
