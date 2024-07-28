Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,912. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $92.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

