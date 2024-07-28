Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,412 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. 449,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,562. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

