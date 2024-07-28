Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 262,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. 1,131,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.